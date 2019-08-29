Thunder Unveil 2019-20 Promotional Schedule
August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season.
The Thunder will bring back fan-favorite theme nights and will host many other new theme nights. Fans will see popular themes return such as Military Appreciation Night, Marvel Comics Day, Nickelodeon Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, Law Enforcement Night, Fan Appreciation Night and many more.
In addition to the returning nights, the Thunder will also host new theme nights including 80's Night, 90's Night, DC Comics Day, First Responder's Night, Nurse's Night, and Heritage Night.
Be on the lookout for special ticket packages, giveaways and specials associated with these nights throughout the season!
FULL PROMO SCHEDULE:
Sat. October 19^th vs. Worcester Opening Night presented by Catseye Pest Control Light-Up Glow-Stick Giveaway
Fri. October 25^th vs. Worcester Military Appreciation Night - Presented by UA Local Postgame Jersey Auction
Fri. November 8^th vs. Worcester First Responders Night
Sun. November 10^th vs. Worcester Marvel Comics Day
Fri. November 15^th vs. Reading 80's Night
Wed. November 27^th vs. Indy College Night
Sat. November 30^th vs. Brampton Teddy Bear Toss - Presented by Aviation Mall
Fri. December 6^th vs. Maine Canned Food Drive - Presented by Hannaford
Fri. December 13^th vs. Allen Coat Drive
Sat. December 14^th vs. Allen Nickelodeon Night
Sat. December 21^st vs. Maine Christmas - Santa Claus Appearance
Sat. December 28^th vs. Reading 90's Night
Tue. December 31^st vs. Brampton New Year's Eve - Presented by Skyzone Glow Light-Up Glow-Stick Giveaway
Sat. January 18^th vs. Worcester Pack the House Night
Fri. January 24^th vs. Brampton Boy Scout Night
Sat. January 25^th vs. Brampton Nurses Night
Fri. February 7^th vs. Newfoundland Stick it to Cancer Weekend - Night One Postgame Paint the Ice Presented by the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital
Sat. February 8^th vs. Newfoundland Stick it to Cancer Weekend - Night Two Mini-Stick Giveaway Postgame Jersey Auction Presented by the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital
Fri. February 21^st vs. Brampton Every Kid Covered Night - Presented by Fidelis Care FREE youth ticket with purchase of regular price adult ticket
Sat. February 22^nd vs. Maine Heritage Night
Sun. February 23^rd vs. Reading DC Comics Day
Sat. February 29^th vs. Reading Law Enforcement Night Youth Jersey Giveaway Postgame Jersey Auction
Tue. March 17^th vs. Brampton St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Sat. March 28^th vs. Maine Pucks for Paws Night
Fri. April 3^rd vs. Newfoundland Fan Appreciation Night Giveaways and raffles all night long!
*all promo items and theme nights are subject to change*
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
