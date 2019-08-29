Thunder Unveil 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder will bring back fan-favorite theme nights and will host many other new theme nights. Fans will see popular themes return such as Military Appreciation Night, Marvel Comics Day, Nickelodeon Night, Stick it to Cancer Weekend, Law Enforcement Night, Fan Appreciation Night and many more.

In addition to the returning nights, the Thunder will also host new theme nights including 80's Night, 90's Night, DC Comics Day, First Responder's Night, Nurse's Night, and Heritage Night.

Be on the lookout for special ticket packages, giveaways and specials associated with these nights throughout the season!

FULL PROMO SCHEDULE:

Sat. October 19^th vs. Worcester Opening Night presented by Catseye Pest Control Light-Up Glow-Stick Giveaway

Fri. October 25^th vs. Worcester Military Appreciation Night - Presented by UA Local Postgame Jersey Auction

Fri. November 8^th vs. Worcester First Responders Night

Sun. November 10^th vs. Worcester Marvel Comics Day

Fri. November 15^th vs. Reading 80's Night

Wed. November 27^th vs. Indy College Night

Sat. November 30^th vs. Brampton Teddy Bear Toss - Presented by Aviation Mall

Fri. December 6^th vs. Maine Canned Food Drive - Presented by Hannaford

Fri. December 13^th vs. Allen Coat Drive

Sat. December 14^th vs. Allen Nickelodeon Night

Sat. December 21^st vs. Maine Christmas - Santa Claus Appearance

Sat. December 28^th vs. Reading 90's Night

Tue. December 31^st vs. Brampton New Year's Eve - Presented by Skyzone Glow Light-Up Glow-Stick Giveaway

Sat. January 18^th vs. Worcester Pack the House Night

Fri. January 24^th vs. Brampton Boy Scout Night

Sat. January 25^th vs. Brampton Nurses Night

Fri. February 7^th vs. Newfoundland Stick it to Cancer Weekend - Night One Postgame Paint the Ice Presented by the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital

Sat. February 8^th vs. Newfoundland Stick it to Cancer Weekend - Night Two Mini-Stick Giveaway Postgame Jersey Auction Presented by the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital

Fri. February 21^st vs. Brampton Every Kid Covered Night - Presented by Fidelis Care FREE youth ticket with purchase of regular price adult ticket

Sat. February 22^nd vs. Maine Heritage Night

Sun. February 23^rd vs. Reading DC Comics Day

Sat. February 29^th vs. Reading Law Enforcement Night Youth Jersey Giveaway Postgame Jersey Auction

Tue. March 17^th vs. Brampton St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Sat. March 28^th vs. Maine Pucks for Paws Night

Fri. April 3^rd vs. Newfoundland Fan Appreciation Night Giveaways and raffles all night long!

*all promo items and theme nights are subject to change*

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

