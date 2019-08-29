Robbie Hall Signs with Norfolk

August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed defenseman Robbie Hall for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Hall, 27, posted 11 points (2G, 9A) in 48 games played last season for the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL.

The 5'11, 185lbs Schaumburg, IL native has 64 career SPHL games to his name between the Mississippi River Kings and Evansville Thunderbolts the prior 2 seasons, posting 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points. Prior to turning pro, Hall spent 4 seasons at NCAA SUNY Brockport where he skated in 88 career collegiate games, compiling 6 goals and 18 assists for 24 points. Hall was a 2008 OHL draft pick to the Sarnia Sting in the 6th round, 107th overall as well as a 2009 USHL draft pick by the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the 16thround, 207th overall.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.