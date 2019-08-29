Mavericks Add Rookie Defenseman Cole Fraser and Rookie Forward Bryan Lemos

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to standard player contracts for the 2019-20 season with rookie defenseman Cole Fraser rookie forward Bryan Lemos (LEE-mos).

Fraser, a fifth-round draft pick (#131 overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft, enters his first professional season after four seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. In 221 games with the Petes, The six-foot-two, 198-pounder scored 14 goals and posted 40 assists for 54 points along with 277 penalty minutes. The 20-year-old from Ottawa, Ontario was a teammate of current Mavericks forward Greg Betzold on the 2015-16 Petes.

Lemos, a five-foot-10, 187-pound forward signs his first professional contract with the Mavs after four seasons with Providence College, where he posted eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 90 games. A 23-year old native of East Providence, Rhode Island, Lemos also played in the United States Hockey League in 2014-15 for the Youngstown Phantoms and Waterloo Black Hawks, scoring 16 goals and posting 23 assists for 39 points in 59 games.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

