Bring Your Talents to Allen Event Center this Saturday, Plus a Big Player Announcement

August 29, 2019 - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will have a big player announcement this Saturday at 11:00 am in the Allen Americans Team Store, as Head Coach Steve Martinson will be on hand from 11 to 12 answering questions from fans as the team hosts a Select-a-Seat event, along with a special edition of 'Americans Got Talent'.

Can you sing? Dance? Play an instrument? Bring your talents to Allen Event Center this Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and show us what you've got. We'll be looking for anthem singers, musical acts and intermission performances, so don't miss out on this opportunity, all while picking out the best available seats for the 2019-2020 season. October is coming fast!

There will be special discounts in the Americans Team Store on remaining items from last season, along with a few signed jerseys available for purchase. We'll have college football on the TV's on the concourse, so you won't miss a thing.

Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call our hotline at 972-912-1000. See you this Saturday, August 31st at your second home.

