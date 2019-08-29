Dan DeSalvo Joins South Carolina for 2019-20

August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Dan DeSalvo for the 2019-20 season. DeSalvo is entering his fifth professional season and most recently spent the 2018-19 year on an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters.

The 27-year-old played in 50 regular season games for Cleveland last season, scoring 16 points on five goals and 11 assists. He then saw action in eight playoff contests and added five points (two goals, three assists). DeSalvo also played 15 ECHL games a year ago, scoring a total of 10 points with the Jacksonville Icemen and Toledo Walleye.

"We've been interested in Dan all summer," said Stingrays Head Coach Steve Bergin. "He's high on a lot of people's lists and has a ton of experience. He's had a lot of success at both our level and the AHL level and is a dynamic player. Once our trade with Kansas City went through for Mark Cooper, he really wanted to come here because those guys really close and that put us over the top as a place he wanted to play."

DeSalvo was teammates with Cooper for three seasons at Bowling Green State University, where the two played on a line together.

"I was [at BGSU] for four years and I met some really great guys that I still keep up a pretty close relationship with," DeSalvo said. "Whenever you have an opportunity to play with a guy you've played with before and someone you're close with, obviously you've got to try and take that chance."

The native of Rolling Meadows, Ill. spent most of his 2017-18 season with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, posting 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 44 games. DeSalvo also suited up for 83 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns, scoring 54 points on 23 goals and 31 assists. In a combined 177 career AHL games, the forward has posted 86 points on 33 goals and 54 assists.

DeSalvo also spent parts of three years with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from 2015-18, combining for 72 points with 26 goals and 46 assists in 77 games.

"I'm excited about the opportunity and looking forward to the start of the season," DeSalvo said. "I haven't really played many games in the South Division, but I've heard good things about the arena and the atmosphere that South Carolina has. It's a good town outside of hockey as well and I did a little reading on the website and saw we're trying to pack the house for opening night so that's always exciting to see."

Before turning pro, DeSalvo suited up for 153 NCAA games with BGSU from 2011-15, scoring 102 points on 29 goals and 73 assists as a member of the Falcons. He also spent the 2010-11 year with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.