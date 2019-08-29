Walleye Opening Night Tickets on Sale Friday

August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- Get 'em before they're gone! Opening Night single game tickets go on sale Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye open at home the weekend of Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Did you know EVERY home opener at the Huntington Center has sold out since the inaugural season in 2009-10! COUNT 'EM UP - one, two... 10! (Last season Walleye fans sold out 31 of 36 regular season games, 10 out of 12 playoff games and an All-Star game.)

This is going to be one incredible weekend you can't miss! Check out this rundown.

Saturday, November 2 | Florida Everblades | 7:15 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT TAILGATE PARTY

- 3-6 p.m.

- Hensville Park

- Live Music | Drink specials |Games

NOVEMBER 2 GAME TICKET - $20

OPENING NIGHT BREWFEST - $50

- 5-8 p.m.

- Twelve 3-ounce beer samples

- Appetizer buffet

- November 2 game ticket

Sunday, November 3 | Fort Wayne Komets | 5:15 p.m.

Former Walleye- now archrival- AJ Jenks returns to the Huntington Center! What better way to get ready to take on our biggest rival than with the "Krush the Car" for charity promotion. Cherry Pick Auto has donated a car for fans to use a sledgehammer to take out the Opening Night excitement and angst on the car. Money raised will go to the FINatics members charity of choice and Walleye Wishing Well.

NOVEMBER 3 GAME TICKET- $19

- Western Conference Championship replica banner to first 1,000 fans

KRUSH THE CAR PACKAGE - $25

- Two (2) sledgehammer swings

- Western Conference Championship replica banner to first 1,000 fans

- November 3 game ticket

GUARANTEED GIVEAWAY PACKAGE- $25

- Western Conference Championship replica banner

- November 3 game ticket

Let's get this party started! Opening Night single game tickets go on sale Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. Opening weekend ticket packages, FINatics Memberships and season single game tickets are on sale now. Go online to www.toledowalleye.com or call 419-725-9255.

ECHL Stories from August 29, 2019

