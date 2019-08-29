Defenseman Brady Norrish Re-Joins Steelheads for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Brady Norrish has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, joining the organization for his second professional season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

"I'm just excited," said Norrish. "The guys that are signed and are coming back are great. It'll be great to see everyone, and I really want to chase that championship with a great group of guys."

Norrish, 26, played in 50 games with the Steelheads during the 2018-19 season, boasting 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 points with two power play goals and a plus-five rating. The Strongfield, Sask. native led ECHL defensemen in shootout goals (two), sat third among Steelheads rookies in scoring and eighth in points for Steelheads skaters in his first professional season. He added five points (1g, 4a) through 13 games with the Texas Stars (AHL).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman was one of a number of rookie skaters with a strong first season at the professional level and one of two first-year skaters in the defensive core. His 11 points during his first 13 games helped earn him an AHL contract with the Stars during his first call-up to the organization on November 10, and his strong offensive production continued in his return to the Steelheads while his defensive contributions continued to grow. Norrish credits simplicity and his love of the game for his early successes as well as what he's looking ahead to again this season.

"I'm just trying to play good all-around hockey. I don't want to complicate things; I just want to move the puck well, try to do everything right and keep the game simple. It's always easier when you let go how hard you want to do in a certain area and just go out and play hockey. That's where you tend to find success: when you just have fun with the boys."

"Norrish is an integral part of our defensive core coming back, and excited to have him," said Sheen. "His mobility and shot make him a threat offensively as well as an asset on the back-end defensively. We're looking for him to build off an incredible rookie season."

Prior to his professional career, Norrish played 100 games with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) over four collegiate seasons, posting 11 goals and 44 assists for 55 points while serving as a captain for three seasons. He was a two-time Second Team All-Conference selection and 2016 Third Team All-Conference honoree while helping lead the Tigers to two conference championships in 2015 and 2016.

Norrish is the 11th returning player announced by the Steelheads from the 2018-19 season, and now all six defensemen named are returning players from last year. The Steelheads have announced 16 skaters ahead of 2019 Training Camp.

Forwards (10): Zack Andrusiak (rookie), Max Coatta (rookie), Freddy Gerard (rookie), Matt Lippa (rookie), Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz (Asst. Captain), Spencer Naas, Marc-Olivier Roy, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White (Captain)

Defense (6): Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig (Asst. Captain), Jeff King, Brady Norrish, Colton Saucerman, Eric Sweetman

Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"It puts your mind at ease when you come back and have a bunch of familiar faces around you," said Norrish. "You're in a more comfortable zone. They're all good guys signed, and it makes you excited to get back and play some hockey. [The defensemen] are all skilled hockey players, and they're all unique in their own way. Everyone compliments each other pretty well, and it's a good group."

