Trevor Gorsuch First Netminder to Sign with Royals for 2019-20

Reading, PA - Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Thursday rookie goaltender Trevor Gorsuch has agreed to an ECHL contract with Reading for the 2019-20 season. After appearing in 32 games for Western Michigan University last season, Gorsuch signed his first professional deal with Toledo and went 3-1-0-0 with a shutout, 1.75 goals against average and .945 save percentage. Among early ECHL highlights, he defeated league-best Cincinnati in his professional debut on Mar. 31 (35 svs., 1 GA), then bested Brampton Apr. 7 for his first ECHL shutout (27 saves).

His 32 games at Western Michigan last season were a single-season high and Gorsuch accrued a 19-11-1 mark, 2.75 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

The native of St. Charles, MO posted an NCAA career mark of 25-16-3 to accompany a 2.91 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

2019-20 Royals roster

Goaltender (1): #35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (10): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Gorsuch: "Last year I took a hard look at myself in the mirror and realized I didn't want to be a backup my senior season. I'm an aggressive goaltender and I like to have fun back there. I play the puck pretty well and would say I have a pretty good glove hand."

MacDonald: "Trevor got a lot of experience last season and was trusted to play pretty much every game for a strong program in the NCHC. We know he's excited to get to Reading and he'll have a chance to prove himself in training camp."

Career notes

Gorsuch started all but six Western Michigan games in his senior season. The 6-foot-2, 212-lb., left-handed catcher was named to the NCHC All-Academic Team twice.

He compiled 47 wins in junior hockey, spending time in the NAHL and USHL. Over parts of four campaigns with the Michigan Warriors (NAHL), Gorsuch qualified for the postseason twice and generated a career 1.73 goals against average and .949 save percentage in 12 playoff contests.

