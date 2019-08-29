Kyle Blaney Returns for Fourth Season in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the signing of forward Kyle Blaney for the 2019-20 season.

Blaney, 28, scored a career-high 12 goals and added 32 assists for 45 points in 63 games with the K-Wings in 2018-19. The Burlington, Ontario native enters his fourth season in Kalamazoo riding the success of back-to-back 40-point seasons. He posted a career-best 45 points (10g, 35a) in 63 games in 2017-18.

"I'm excited for this upcoming season," said Blaney. "It's time for this group to have the success it's capable of. We have a great group from the staff through to the players. It's time to stop talking about doing it, and just go out there and do it."

In his first three seasons, Blaney has totaled 110 points (27g, 83a) in 169 games for the K-Wings. He has played his entire pro career so far in Kalamazoo under Head Coach Nick Bootland.

"Kyle is a player we relied heavily on last season," said Bootland. "He played in all situations for us and we feel he still has not reached his full potential yet. He has worked hard this summer to be even more of a factor for our team."

"The principles and standards that have been set by Coach Bootland and Coach Martin have paved the way for what we want here," said Blaney. "I really feel like as a group we're mentally ready for the challenge."

Prior to turning pro, the 5'8'', 180 lbs. forward spent three seasons at Ryerson University in Toronto. Blaney averaged over a point per game for the Rams, posting 48 points (15g, 33a) in 45 college games.

