K-Wings Fall in Game 2 Against Walleye

April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Toledo Walleye (2-0) in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center Saturday, 5-2.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (0-1) was phenomenal throughout and set a new career-high with 48 saves on 52 shots against.

Toledo opened the scoring at the 9:12 mark of the first period.

Chad Nychuk (1) tied the game 1-1 with a rip from between the circles at the 13:42 mark. Josh Passolt (1) fed Nychuk after curling around the right corner and Erik Bradford (2) recorded the secondary assist on the 4-on-4 play.

Quinn Preston (1) made it 2-1 by converting from the slot during 4-on-4 action at the 18:08 mark. Nychuk (1) hit Preston with a backhand pass from below the goal line on the right side after receiving the puck from Collin Adams (1).

Toledo tied the game 2-2 at the 3:57 mark of the second period and took the lead at the 13:47 mark of the third.

The Walleye added goals at the 18:27 and 18:42 (empty net) marks.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 53-24.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday against Toledo for Game 3 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the Central Division Semifinals at Wings Event Center.

