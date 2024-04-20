Lions Even Series at a Game Apiece

April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) Norfolk Admirals 5-4 Friday night to even the teams' best-of-seven first round series at a game apiece.

The home team Lions learned from their Game One mistakes and started Game Two strongly by taking an early lead with a Tyler Hylland goal. Lions captain Cedric Montminy doubled his team's lead just under eight minutes later with his third goal of the series. The Admirals, however, reduced the gap to 2-1 at the 13:48 mark of the period.

The Lions widened their lead in the second period when Trois-Rivières' top scorer this season - Jakov Novak - and last season - Anthony Beauregard - both beat Norfolk goalkeeper Yaniv Perets to give the Lions a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Even with the Admirals scoring three goals in the third period, including two in the final two minutes, the Lions held on to even the series at 1-1.

The two teams will meet again Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. for the third game of the series, the last to be held at Colisée Vidéotron.

3 stars:

1st star: Cedric Montminy, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Nolan Yaremko, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Brandon Osmundson, Norfolk Admirals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.