ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 20, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Andre Ghantous, F returned from loan to Utica, added to playoff roster
Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Zachary Tupker, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Steve Holtz, D activated from reserve
Add Ted Nichol, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Owen Pederson, F recalled by Providence
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F loaned to Providence
Orlando:
Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield, added to playoff roster
Wheeling:
Add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to playoff roster
Add Evan Vierling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
