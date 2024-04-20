ECHL Transactions - April 20

April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Andre Ghantous, F returned from loan to Utica, added to playoff roster

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Zachary Tupker, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Steve Holtz, D activated from reserve

Add Ted Nichol, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Owen Pederson, F recalled by Providence

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F loaned to Providence

Orlando:

Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield, added to playoff roster

Wheeling:

Add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to playoff roster

Add Evan Vierling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to playoff roster

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.