Pederson, Deveaux Get AHL Call

April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Forwards Owen Pederson (recall) and Wyllum Deveaux (loan) were summoned by the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Saturday. Both rookies earn their first career AHL callups.

Pederson, 22, signed a two-year deal with Providence last May, coming out of the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice. The Stony Plain, Alberta native spent the entire regular season with the Mariners, totaling 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 54 games. After missing most of February with an injury, Pederson caught fire in March, registering 13 points in the month including 10 goals. On March 24th against Newfoundland, he posted a four-point game with his first professional hat trick.

Deveaux, 23, is also in his rookie season, in which his posted 12 goals and 11 assists in 46 games. After a brief stint with the Wheeling Nailers in 2022-23, Deveaux signed as a free agent with the Mariners in the offseason. Prior to turning pro, the Sackville, Nova Scotia native played four seasons at Harvard University following a pair in the United States Hockey League. On Friday night in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at Adirondack, Deveaux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 Mariners victory.

The Mariners are set to play Game 2 against the Thunder will on Sunday in Glens Falls, with a 5 PM puck drop. The game will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey and Mixlr, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland will also carry the live broadcast.

The series shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) on Friday, April 26th, Saturday the 27th, and Sunday 28th. Game 3 is a 7:15 PM puck drop with Game 4 at 6 PM and Game 5 (if necessary) at 3 PM. Tickets for all first-round home playoff games are on sale now at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

