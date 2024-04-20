Fuel Fall to Wheeling on Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel fell 7-1 to the Nailers in the second game of the first round of the playoffs. They head to Wheeling now for three games, as the series is tied 1-1 after a Fuel win on Friday.

1ST PERIOD

Wheeling opened the scoring at 6:06 with a goal by Matt Koopman to make it 1-0.

At 10:49, Zach Jordan took a roughing penalty, giving the Nailers a power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed it off.

Chase Lang took the game's next penalty with a high sticking double minor at 19:50 that resulted in a quick goal by Wheeling's Evan Vierling to make it 2-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 7:27, Jordan Martel scored to make it 3-0 and then scored again at 7:48. Both goals were assisted by Koopman, the second also assisted by Justin Addamo. Both of them collected their third point of the night with those assists.

Addamo took a goaltender interference penalty at 10:48, giving the Fuel their first power play of the game but the Nailers were able to kill it off.

Santino Centorame took a hooking penalty at 13:46 to give Wheeling another power play but the Fuel killed it off.

Wheeling's Justin Lee scored at 17:02 to make it 5-0. About a minute later, Jared Westcott scored to make it 6-0 before the period ended.

3RD PERIOD

To start the third period, Mitchell Weeks came in for Driscoll in net and both teams seemed to settle down a bit until 8:28 when Ross MacDougall took a cross checking penalty.

That penalty resulted in another Wheeling power play goal to make it 7-0. That was scored by Vierling, which was his second goal of the night.

At 11:50, Kale Howarth took a tripping penalty to give Wheeling another power play.

Dustin Manz took a high sticking double minor at 14:09, giving the Fuel a huge power play opportunity which they capitalized on with a goal by Ross MacDougall at 15:18 assisted by Jordan and Kyle Maksimovich.

At 16:07, Cam Hausinger took a cross checking penalty and was issued a misconduct. While the Fuel did not allow another goal during the penalty kill, time expired and they could not mount the comeback.

Wheeling outshot Indy 29-21 in the 7-1 loss.

