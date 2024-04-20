McDougall's Two Goals Lift Admirals Past Lions in Game 3

April 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières, QC - After dropping game two on Friday night, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice in Quebec for the final time before the series shifts back home with a pivotal game three against Trois-Rivières. Two goals from Josh McDougall proved to be the difference as the Admirals withstood the late effort and captured a 2-1 victory in game three.

Yaniv Perets made his second consecutive start in the cage and had a huge bounce-back performance. He finished the night with the first star with his 24 saves off of 25 shots faced in the Admirals' victory.

To begin Game 3, Trois-Rivières initiated the high-speed forecheck and created several opportunities to take the lead. However, Perets played exceptionally well in the goal crease and successfully defended against each shot faced. As the game progressed, the Admirals found their momentum and began to generate quality scoring chances on the opposite end of the rink.

Norfolk had an opportunity to take the lead when a roughing penalty was called on the Lions with five minutes remaining in the period. Despite the man-advantage, the Admirals were unable to capitalize. A few minutes later, the Lions had a power play chance of their own when Keegan Iverson was sent to the penalty box following a scuffle after the whistle. The Admirals successfully killed the penalty and managed to head into the locker room scoreless, despite being outshot 8-5 in the first period.

During the middle period, the Admirals secured a two-goal lead over the Lions, thanks to McDougall's impressive performance. The first half of the period was marred by turnovers and inconsistency on the forecheck, resulting in a scoreless game. However, with ten minutes left on the clock, McDougall was able to gain possession of the puck from a pass by Gehrett Sargis behind the net, which he then blasted past the glove of Zachary Émond, the Lions goaltender. Sargis's effort off the face-off and his ability to gain possession of the puck behind the goal played a crucial role in the goal being scored.

McDougall was on his game on Saturday, as he scored his second goal of the night three minutes later. He grabbed the loose puck at the blue line and fired his shot through five or six players, which ended up in the back of the cage. The momentum was on the Admirals' side for a few minutes, but they soon incurred a penalty from Sargis, resulting in a power-play goal for the home team. Nolan Yaremko fired his shot from the left-wing circle past the shoulder of Perets, making the score 2-1.

Norfolk managed to outshoot Trois-Rivières 10-7 in the middle 20 minutes of the game. Their success could be attributed to the fact that they were putting up more shots on goal and finding their lanes, a key aspect that wasn't seen in the previous game. They led 2-1 after 40 minutes of action.

The third period was filled with a lot of high intensity as the margin was only one goal. The Lions had a chance in the period to convert on another power play due to too many men on the ice called on Norfolk, but fortunately, Perets and the Ads withstood the pressure and did not break.

As time dwindled, the desperation from Trois-Rivières was apparent. They tried to make something happen late but incurred multiple minors that kept the momentum at bay as Norfolk earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Norfolk leads the series 2-1 through three games.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. McDougall (2 goals, +2)

2. TR - N. Yaremko (1 goal)

3. NOR - Y. Perets (24 saves off of 25 shots faced)

What's Next

The Admirals are coming back home to Norfolk Scope to continue their first-round series against the Lions. On Wednesday night, they will play Game 4 at the Scope, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. This game marks the first postseason hockey game in Hampton Roads in ten years.

