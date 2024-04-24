K-Wings Fall to Walleye in Game 3 at Home
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, jumped out to an early lead but ultimately fell to the Toledo Walleye (3-0) in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals at Wings Event Center Wednesday, 6-2.
Quinn Preston (2) opened the scoring by picking the top right corner from the left circle on the rush at the 4:56 mark of the first period. Josh Passolt (2) hit the trailing Preston with a drop pass and Jacob Nordqvist (1) recorded the secondary assist.
Jordan Seyfert (1) made it 2-0 just 26 seconds later with a rip from the left circle on the rush. Seyfert corralled a loose puck at center ice after strong defensive plays from Jack Olmstead (1) and Evan Dougherty (2).
Toledo scored goals at the 5:35, 6:48 and 15:58 marks to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission.
The Walleye scored on the power play at the 5:28 mark of the second period and added an even-strength tally at 7:48.
Toledo then added an empty-netter with 2:41 remaining in regulation.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-2) made 30 saves on 35 shots against.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 36-31.
The K-Wings are back in action Friday against Toledo for Game 4 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the Central Division Semifinals at Wings Event Center.
