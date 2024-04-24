Justin Sturtz Named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Mavericks Equipment Manager Justin Sturtz has been named the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year, the league announced today.
"Justin is very deserving to be named Equipment Manager of the Year. In his two years with the Mavericks, he has done an exceptional job in making things run smoothly on and off the ice," noted Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "His job can be grueling and thankless at times, but he always puts the players first and operates like a true professional. We are so very proud of his achievement and to have Justin part of the family. He truly is great at what he does."
Sturtz is in his second season with the Mavericks and has previously spent time in the WHL, USHL and three seasons in the AHL with the Iowa Wild.
The Mavericks have advanced to the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Tickets for the second round will go on sale on Thursday, April 25 at 10 AM. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly event.
