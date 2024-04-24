Tickets for Game 6 and Game 7 on Sale Now

April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that tickets for a possible Game 6 and Game 7 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for Game 6 (if necessary) on Tuesday, April 30 and Game 7 (if necessary) on Wednesday, May 1 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now ONLINE ONLY.

If the series ends prior to Game 6 or Game 7, all fans will be refunded. Please note, these tickets are ONLY on SeatGeek.com. There will be no in-person or phone orders and refunds could take up to three to four business days.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack (Maine: 2-1)

Game 2 - Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack (Adirondack: 2-0)

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*if necessary

The Thunder head to Maine for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union. Fans can enjoy a FREE watch party inside Heritage Hall with food and drinks available for purchase. Doors to Heritage Hall open 30 minutes prior to puck drop!

Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.