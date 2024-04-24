Kansas City's Sturtz Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Justin Sturtz of the Kansas City Mavericks is the 2023-24 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.

Sturtz is in his second season as the Mavericks' head equipment manager after being named to the position in August 2022. Sturtz came to Kansas City after spending the 2021-22 season in the same position with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. Prior to his time in Seattle, Sturtz was a member of the equipment staff of the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild for three seasons (2018-21). He began his career by spending four seasons (2013-17) with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2023-24 Justin Sturtz. Kansas City Mavericks

2022-23 Travis Ward, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions

2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

