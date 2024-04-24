K-Wings' Lindhorst Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the ECHL has named K-Wings Head Athletic Trainer Cody Lindhorst the 2023-24 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award recipient, presented by Warrior Hockey .
"Cody's hard work and dedication to his craft has paid dividends not only in our training room but in training rooms across the ECHL, said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "We're extremely proud of his accomplishment, the respect he possesses from his colleagues and to have him taking care of our players & staff."
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Lindhorst is in his second season as the K-Wings head athletic trainer. Prior to joining Kalamazoo's staff, the 33-year-old spent seven seasons (2014-21) as the head athletic trainer of the Rapid City Rush and one year with Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, Michigan. A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Lindhorst has worked over 600 career professional games and currently serves on the ECHL's Player Safety Committee. During his time with Rapid City, he was a divisional representative for the ECHL Sports Medicine Committee for three seasons.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
