K-Wings' Lindhorst Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the ECHL has named K-Wings Head Athletic Trainer Cody Lindhorst the 2023-24 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award recipient, presented by Warrior Hockey .

"Cody's hard work and dedication to his craft has paid dividends not only in our training room but in training rooms across the ECHL, said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "We're extremely proud of his accomplishment, the respect he possesses from his colleagues and to have him taking care of our players & staff."

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.

Lindhorst is in his second season as the K-Wings head athletic trainer. Prior to joining Kalamazoo's staff, the 33-year-old spent seven seasons (2014-21) as the head athletic trainer of the Rapid City Rush and one year with Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, Michigan. A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Lindhorst has worked over 600 career professional games and currently serves on the ECHL's Player Safety Committee. During his time with Rapid City, he was a divisional representative for the ECHL Sports Medicine Committee for three seasons.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings

2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans

2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones

2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers

2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

