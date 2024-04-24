Jake Kielly Posts 28 Save Shutout in 5-0 Victory as Steelheads Capture a 2-0 Series Lead

April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads were back-stopped by a 28 save shutout performance from Jake Kielly in a 5-0 win as the Steelheads will take on the Americans for Game Three in Allen Friday night at 6:10 p.m. (MT) looking to secure three games to none series lead. For the second straight game Mark Rassell scored twice and added an assist while Ty Pelton-Byce recorded a four-point game with a goal and three assists.

Idaho took a 3-0 lead through the opening 20 minutes of play with all three goals coming in the first six minutes of the contest. Wade Murphy (2nd) 96 seconds fought hard and was able to score of his own rebound. From the left point Patrick Kudla fed Ty Pelton-Byce on the left-wing half wall then he found Murphy in the high slot. Murphy pulled to his back hand as Mark Sinclair made the initial save, but Murphy banged home his second effort. Then at 4:46 Mark Rassell (3rd) at the top of the crease deflected the puck home off a shot from the right point courtesy of Nick Canade. Then 68 seconds later Matt Register (2nd) picked up the puck in the right circle and from below the circle roofed one upstairs on Sinclair after Jordan Kawaguchi had started the play into the offensive zone.

After a scoreless second period Ty Pelton-Byce (1st) received a drop bass in the high slot after forced a takeaway at center ice. Pelton-Byce let a wrist shot fly going bar down into the top right corner at 6:28. At 10:50 Jade Miller split free for a breakaway and was cross checked from behind by James Hardie who received a five-minute major and ten-minute game misconduct. Then at 11:50 Allen's Grant Hebert received a two-minute roughing minor, two-minute slashing minor, and ten-minute misconduct after slashing Nick Canade who was credited with a two-minute roughing minor and ten-minute misconduct. At 12:09 on a four-on-three power-play Rassell (4th) scored his second of the game tipping the puck home after a point shot from Patrick Kudla. Then at 17:39 tempers flared again as Colby McAuley was assed a ten-minute misconduct for inciting, Mikael Robidoux a four-minute double minor for roughing, while Idaho's Jake Murray was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing.

Jake Kielly made 28 saves in the win while Mark Sinclair made 33 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jake Kielly (IDH, 28 saves)

2) Mark Rassell (IDH, 2-1-3, +3, 4 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-3-4, +3, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-7 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 38-28.

- Francesco Arcuri (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Reece Harsch did not dress for Idaho.

- For the first time in 14 years the Steelheads have a two games to none series lead in the first round of playoffs.

- Mark Rassell (4-2-6), Ty Pelton-Byce (1-7-8), Matt Register (2-0-2), and Patrick Kudla (2-3-5) have points in the first two games of the series.

