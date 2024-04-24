ECHL Announces Suspension
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Indy's Matthew Cairns has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #F-4, Indy at Wheeling, on April 23.
Cairns is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of being assessed a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.
Cairns will miss Indy's playoff game at Wheeling on April 27.
