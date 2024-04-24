ECHL Transactions - April 24
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 24, 2024:
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve
Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve
Delete Steve Holtz, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve
