ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 24, 2024:

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve

Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

Delete Steve Holtz, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve

