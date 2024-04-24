K-Wings' Lemieux Called Up, Sign Michigan Tech's Pietila

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux was recalled from loan by Abbotsford (AHL). The club also announced that rookie goaltender Blake Pietila was signed to an Amateur Tryout contract.

Lemieux, 22, heads to Abbotsford after appearing in 39 games for the K-Wings in his rookie season. The 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound stopper finished the regular season 17-16-3-0 with a 2.84 goals-against average (GAA), .911 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts.

The rookie netminder earned the ECHL Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 8 thru 14, made his playoff debut last Saturday and set a career-high with 48 saves in the game. The Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec native will make his AHL debut if called upon by Abbotsford.

Pietila, 24, joins the K-Wings after playing five seasons of collegiate hockey at Michigan Tech (NCAA) from 2019 thru 2024. The 6-foot, 174-pound netminder went 18-13-6 with a 2.38 GAA, .917 SV% and four shutouts to backstop the Huskies to a Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Tournament Championship in 2023-24.

The Howell, MI product was named the CCHA 2023-24 Student-Athlete of the Year to add to a list of accolades that includes CCHA Player/Goaltender of the Year (2022-23), Top 10 Hobey Baker Award Finalist (2023) and Mike Richter Award Finalist (2023).

The former Michigan Tech alternate captain previously signed an ATO with Cleveland (AHL) and will make his professional debut if tapped by Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday against Toledo for Game 3 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the Central Division Semifinals at Wings Event Center.

