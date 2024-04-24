Kalamazoo's Lindhorst Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Cody Lindhorst of the Kalamazoo Wings is the 2023-24 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Lindhorst is in his second season as the K-Wings head athletic trainer. Prior to joining Kalamazoo's staff, the 33-year-old spent seven seasons (2014-21) as the head athletic trainer of the Rapid City Rush and one year with Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, Michigan. A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Lindhorst has worked over 600 career professional games and currently serves on the ECHL's Player Safety Committee. During his time with Rapid City, he was a divisional representative for the ECHL Sports Medicine Committee for three seasons.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
