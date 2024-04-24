Game Day Preview: The Mountain Division Semifinals Series Continues Tonight in Boise

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans , ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals tonight against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise. Game time is 8:10 PM CDT. The Americans dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Monday night.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills

Next Home Game: Friday, April 26 th , 7:10 PM

Strong Power Play: The Americans went 2-for-4 on the power play on Monday night with a pair of power play goals from Colin Jacobs and Liam Finlay. Idaho also had four power play chances going 2-for-4 with power play goals from Wade Murphy and Patrick Kudla.

Crone on the board : Americans forward Hank Crone assisted on Liam Finlay's power play goal on Monday night. He had a 10-game point streak to end the regular season.

Balanced Americans Attack: The Americans had 11 different players on the score sheet in Game 1. Liam Finlay led the way with a goal and an assist. Easton Brodzinski, Colin Jacobs, Colby McAuley, and Blake Murray had four shots each.

DNP in Game 1 : Jordan-Ty Fournier, Kameron Kielly, and Andrew Jarvis did not play in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals. All three are on the trip.

First Timers: The Americans had six players that played in their first playoff game on Monday. Marco Costantini, Blake Murray, Chaz Smedsrud, Justin Allen, Bennett MacArthur, and Nolan Orzeck.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 0-1

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-1

Last 10: 0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (1) Chaz Smedsrud and four others

Assists: (1) Justin Allen and six others

Points: (2) Liam Finlay

+/- (+2) James Hardie

PIM's: (2) Nolan Orzeck and three others

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 1-0

Home: 1-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (2) Patrick Kudla and Mark Rassell

Assists: (4) Ty Pelton-Byce

Points: (4) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+2) Patrick Kudla and two others

PIM's (6) Matt Register

