Game Day Preview: The Mountain Division Semifinals Series Continues Tonight in Boise
April 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Colin Jacobs of the Allen Americans scores against the Idaho Steelheads
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans , ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals tonight against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise. Game time is 8:10 PM CDT. The Americans dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Monday night.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills
Next Home Game: Friday, April 26 th , 7:10 PM
Strong Power Play: The Americans went 2-for-4 on the power play on Monday night with a pair of power play goals from Colin Jacobs and Liam Finlay. Idaho also had four power play chances going 2-for-4 with power play goals from Wade Murphy and Patrick Kudla.
Crone on the board : Americans forward Hank Crone assisted on Liam Finlay's power play goal on Monday night. He had a 10-game point streak to end the regular season.
Balanced Americans Attack: The Americans had 11 different players on the score sheet in Game 1. Liam Finlay led the way with a goal and an assist. Easton Brodzinski, Colin Jacobs, Colby McAuley, and Blake Murray had four shots each.
DNP in Game 1 : Jordan-Ty Fournier, Kameron Kielly, and Andrew Jarvis did not play in Game 1 of the Mountain Division Finals. All three are on the trip.
First Timers: The Americans had six players that played in their first playoff game on Monday. Marco Costantini, Blake Murray, Chaz Smedsrud, Justin Allen, Bennett MacArthur, and Nolan Orzeck.
Comparing Allen and Idaho
Allen Americans
Overall: 0-1
Home: 0-0
Away: 0-1
Last 10: 0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (1) Chaz Smedsrud and four others
Assists: (1) Justin Allen and six others
Points: (2) Liam Finlay
+/- (+2) James Hardie
PIM's: (2) Nolan Orzeck and three others
Idaho Steelheads:
Overall: 1-0
Home: 1-0
Away: 0-0
Last 10: 0-0
Idaho Steelheads Leaders:
Goals: (2) Patrick Kudla and Mark Rassell
Assists: (4) Ty Pelton-Byce
Points: (4) Ty Pelton-Byce
+/-: (+2) Patrick Kudla and two others
PIM's (6) Matt Register
