Grizzlies Sign McGrath and Yau for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced the signings of forward Patrick McGrath and defenseman Connor Yau for the 2019-2020 season.

McGrath, 26, has extensive professional experience, having played in 94 AHL games over the past 5 seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. McGrath also has 137 games of ECHL experience with the Wheeling Nailers from 2014-2016. He was 6th with 246 penalty minutes for the Nailers in the 2014-2015 season.

Yau, 24, played for Dartmouth College from 2016-2019. Yau was an alternate captain in his senior season in 2018-19, where he appeared in all 34 games. Last year he led Dartmouth in plus-minus (+10) as well as leading the team with 6 power play assists.

