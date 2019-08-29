Grizzlies Sign McGrath and Yau for Upcoming Season
August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced the signings of forward Patrick McGrath and defenseman Connor Yau for the 2019-2020 season.
McGrath, 26, has extensive professional experience, having played in 94 AHL games over the past 5 seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. McGrath also has 137 games of ECHL experience with the Wheeling Nailers from 2014-2016. He was 6th with 246 penalty minutes for the Nailers in the 2014-2015 season.
Yau, 24, played for Dartmouth College from 2016-2019. Yau was an alternate captain in his senior season in 2018-19, where he appeared in all 34 games. Last year he led Dartmouth in plus-minus (+10) as well as leading the team with 6 power play assists.
The 2019-2020 season will be the 50th anniversary of hockey in Utah. Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages are available now at the new and improved utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on Twitter (@utahgrizzlies), Instagram and Facebook.
