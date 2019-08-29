Erickson and Laurysen Set to Return for Opening Weekend

August 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the next two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship Rush team that will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title. Forwards Luke Erickson and Corey Laurysen will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Erickson and Laurysen join teammates Danny Battochio, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, and Colt King from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush in attending the opening weekend festivities.

Follow the link to buy your tickets for the weekend series against the Grizzlies, and to see Luke, Corey, Gio, Dave, Colt, Danny, Derek, and Brendan here: http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

Erickson came to the Rush in 2009-10 after playing parts of three seasons in the ECHL with the Gwinnett Gladiators, Peoria Rivermen, and Alaska Aces. The 5'8", 161-pound forward appeared in 48 regular season contests, and notched 15 goals, 22 assists, and 37 points, along with a +9 rating. Unfortunately, Erickson suffered a season-ending injury late in the season that caused him to miss the 2010 CHL Playoffs.

"It's absolutely amazing it's been ten years. Time really has flown by since then," Erickson remarked on the championship reunion. "I was drawn to Rapid City because I had former college teammates Brendan Cook and Blaine Jarvis playing on the team. My memories from Rapid are still with me: it's such a beautiful city and area to live in, and the fans were amazing with the support they provided us with all season long.

"In early March, I suffered a season-ending injury that took me out of the playoffs, which was hard to deal with. Nonetheless, I knew we had a special, strong group of guys that bonded well, and I knew that would be tough to beat," Erickson continued. "I can't wait to get back to see the fans that made that season so special, as well as all of my teammates that I had so many good times with that season!"

Hailing from Roseau, Minnesota, Erickson played two more seasons of professional hockey in the CHL with the Rush and Arizona Sundogs, and retired following the 2011-12 season. His retirement concluded a five-year career in the ECHL and CHL, where he earned totals of 110 goals, 119 assists, and 229 points in 320 games. Prior to turning professional, Erickson was a standout at Bemidji State University in the NCAA, playing with fellow 2010 champions Blaine Jarvis, Riley Weselowski, Brendan Cook, and Cody Bostock. As a Beaver, he nearly averaged a point-per-game in his career, tallying 121 points (52g-69ast) in 125 games, was a three-time CHA All-Academic Team selection (2005, 2006, 2007), two-time CHA Champion, and 2004 CHA First-Team All Star and All-Rookie Team selection.

Laurysen joined the Rush as an amateur out of Sacred Heart University in 2009-10, maintaining his eligibility for the 2010 CHL Playoffs. The 5'11", 196-pound forward appeared in 10 playoff games and scored one goal: the overtime winner against the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs in Game 3 of the Northern Conference Finals.

"When we were told there was going to be a ten-year reunion, I nearly fell out of my chair! I can't believe it's been this long. Those memories will stick with me forever," Laurysen stated on his return for Opening Weekend. "It was one of the best decisions of my life to head to Rapid City after we lost in the NCAA playoffs. I played with Dave Grimson in college, so having a familiar face helped with my adjustment to the professional game. It was baptism by fire because it was the playoffs, but it was so exhilarating!

"My Game 3 overtime winner against Bossier-Shreveport is still to this day one of the biggest goals of my career. I had no idea it went in until I saw the red light and got dogpiled on. I'll never forget that," Laurysen reminisced. "The fans, coaches, and players were truly top-notch, and coming to Rapid City opened my eyes to a part of the country that I never thought I'd see. To the fans, you're the best I've ever experienced. I'm so glad to have been a part of your team and community, and I can't wait to come back and celebrate our championship with you!"

A native of Carp, Ontario, Laurysen played two seasons following the 2010 Championship with the Rush and Sundogs in the CHL, and the 1000 Islands Privateers in the FHL. He, like Erickson, also retired following the 2011-12 season, finishing with career totals of 5 goals, 9 assists, and 14 points in 67 games. Before joining the Rush, Laurysen played four seasons in the NCAA with Sacred Heart University alongside fellow 2010 Champion Dave Grimson, and compiled 7 goals, 26 assists, and 33 points in 140 games.

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.