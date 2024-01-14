Thunder Sweep Growlers with 6-2 Victory

ST. JOHN'S - Patrick Grasso scored twice, and Jeremy Brodeur made 30 saves as the Adirondack Thunder swept the Newfoundland Growlers with a 6-2 victory on Sunday in front of 4,245 at Mary Brown's Centre. The win was Adirondack's ninth in a row.

Adirondack took the lead just 1:07 into the game as Patrick Grasso scored his 18th of the year. From just inside the blue line, Grasso spun around and sent a slap shot over the shoulder of goaltender Dryden McKay. The lone assist was given to Darian Skeoch for the 1-0 lead.

Isaac Johnson tied the game for the Growlers from inside the left wing circle as he fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Johnson's 14th of the year at 7:41 from Tyler Weiss to even the score 1-1.

The Thunder took the lead back at 16:11 of the first period as Travis Broughman beat Dryden McKay from the left circle on a wrist shot. Shane Harper and Patrick Grasso were awarded the assists and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Adirondack scored four times in the second period. Shane Harper put in his seventh of the year at 6:50 of the middle frame on the power play. Assists were credited to Matt Stief and Yushiroh Hirano for a 3-1 lead.

Erik Middendorf added to the lead on the power play at 9:40 of the second. Tristan Thompson and Tristan Ashbrook were given the assists on Middendorf's 17th of the season. The goal gave the Thunder a 4-1 lead and forced a goaltending change for the Growlers.

Ryan Wheeler scored his second of the year at 10:25 and Patrick Grasso put in a shorthanded goal at 15:56 of the second period and the Thunder took a 6-1 lead into third.

Cory Dennis scored in the third period for Newfoundland in the 6-2 win for Adirondack. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 30 of 32 for his 12th win of the season.

