Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Keaton Mastrodonato has been recalled by the Texas Stars from his loan assignment in Idaho. In addition, defenseman Trevor Zins who was traded from the Indy Fuel to the Steelheads for future considerations on Thursday has been added to the Idaho active roster.

Mastrodonato, 23, currently leads all ECHL rookies with 20 goals and is third overall with 35 points. His 20 goals rank second on the Steelheads while his 35 points are tied for second. The Powell River, BC native signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on Jul. 25, 2023 after signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) on Mar. 28, 2023. He made his pro debut with the Stars on Apr. 1 in a 7-2 win over San Jose and finished the campaign appearing in two games. Before turning pro, the 6-foot, 205lb forward played for years at Canisius College from 2019-23 accumulating 97 points (46G, 51A) in 123 career games.

Zins, 25, comes to Idaho from the Indy Fuel where he appeared in 24 games scoring a goal and adding one assist with 16 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 190lb right shot defender appeared in six games for the Fuel last season tallying an assist after completing his final year of college hockey at the University of St. Thomas recording eight points (1G, 7A) in 34 games. The St. Michael, MN native played his first two seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Cloud State University from 2019-21 but did not appear in any game action before transferring. In two seasons at St. Thomas he appeared in 69 games registering 19 points (4G, 15A).

