Heartlanders January 15 Home Game Moved to 4:05 p.m.

January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Due to travel conditions, the Iowa Heartlanders announced the team's home game vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones on Mon., Jan. 15 will now start at 4:05 p.m.

Tickets in the seating bowl are $15 for every section at Xtream Arena and tickets are available at iowaheartlanders.com.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and many of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena. On the 20th, youth tickets for the game are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Heartlanders 3-Pack: The perfect gift to catch Heartlanders Hockey! Receive one ticket to each of the three Heartlanders games listed below and $25 merchandise credit in The Silo-Heartlanders Team Store. Friday, January 19 @ 6:35pm - Minnesota Wild Affiliation Night | Saturday, February 10 @ 6:00pm - Cancer Awareness Night | Saturday, April 13 @ 6:00pm - Fan Appreciation Night

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

