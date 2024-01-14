Thunder Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 on Sunday Afternoon
January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita Thunder defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on a frigid Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena. Utah is now 3-4 through 7 games of a season high 9 game road trip.
The Thunder got on the board 3:10 into the contest as Michal Stinil scored his 14th of the season. Later in the frame Nick Nardella got his first of the season 10:41 in. Thunder led 2-0 after 1 period despite Utah outshooting them 19 to 13 for the period and 45 to 26 for the night.
Wichita extended the lead to 3-0 as Jay Dickman scored 43 seconds into the second period. Utah got on the board 5:15 in as Brandon Cutler scored from the left wing for his team leading 13th goal of the campaign. Exactly 9 minutes later Utah's Quinn Wichers scored from the right circle to make it a 3-2 game. A couple minutes later Wichita regain a 2 goal advantage as Stinil scored right after a face-off 16:24 in. Thunder led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.
8:49 into the third period it was Quinn Preston extending the Thunder lead to 5-3. Utah's Brett Stapley extended his point streak to 10 games as he scored 9:58 into the third period. Late in the third period Stinil completed the hat trick on an empty net goal 18:52 in. The Thunder got the victory as they have now won 2 in a row. Despite the loss the Grizzlies are 6-4 in their last 10 games.
Wichita goaltender Beck Warm got the win as he saved 42 of 45. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi stopped 20 of 25 in the loss. There was only 1 penalty in the game and it was committed by Stinil 17:46 into the first period. It's the first time all season where the Grizzlies did not commit a single penalty in a game.
The road trip continues for the Grizzlies as they face the Kansas City Mavericks for a two-game series at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, January 19th at 6:35 pm and Saturday, January 20th at 5:05 pm.
Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Smith's Family Night.
Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns N Hoses Night.
All Times Mountain.
3 stars
1. Michal Stinil (Wichita) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +3, 5 shots.
2. Quinn Preston (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.
3. Ryan Finnegan (Wichita) - 2 assists, +1, 1 shot.
