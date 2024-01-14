K-Wings Sweep Week, Down Nailers in Wheeling

WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played stellar defense and held an opponent under two goals for the fifth time in six games to defeat the Wheeling Nailers (16-16-1-1) at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, 2-1.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-10-1-0) cemented his name at the top of the ECHL wins leaderboard (13) with 28 saves on 29 shots against. Lemieux held Wheeling off the board for the final 52:06 of play.

Wheeling opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 7:54 mark of the first.

David Keefer (10) pulled Kalamazoo even with a one-timer from the high slot on the power play at the 14:57 mark. Michael Joyaux (7) and Erik Bradford (25) assisted the tally.

Collin Saccoman (3) took matters into his own hands by skating down the left side and sticking one top shelf at the 17:53 mark. Brad Morrison (16) recorded his 150th professional point and Bradford (26) secured his ninth multi-point game of the year with assists on the play.

Saccoman's goal also moved him into a tie with Collin Adams (3) in team game-winning goals.

Kalamazoo has taken points in 12 of its last 16 games and held opponents to one goal or fewer in five of six, tying the team's season-best win streak at four games in the process.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 30-29.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Indy Fuel (17-13-4-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

