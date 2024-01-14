Fuel Give up Five in Sunday Evening Loss to Toledo

January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO- The Fuel finished their weekend in Toledo with an early evening game against the Walleye. After a close two periods, the Fuel ultimately fell 5-3 to the Walleye on Sunday.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel started the game with a faster pace than the Walleye and started outshooting them quickly though neither team scored or took a penalty until 9:12 when Chris Cameron headed to the box for holding the stick after tossing a Walleye stick out of his way.

Indy killed off that penalty and continued to lead in shots however neither team had many great chances until a last second opportunity for the Walleye that Zach Driscoll deflected away at the buzzer.

At the end of the frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Walleye 10-5.

2ND PERIOD

Josh Maniscalco did take a slashing penalty as time expired on the first period so the Fuel began the second frame on the penalty kill. With eight seconds left in the penalty, Petruzzelli joined Maniscalco in the box for hooking.

One minute later, Orrin Centazzo took a slashing penalty on a Darby Llewellyn breakaway and a minute after that, Brandon Schultz took a holding penalty.

After all penalties were killed off, Andrew Bellant struck first with a tipped in goal at 6:19 assisted by Spodniak and Jon Martin to put the Fuel up 1-0.

At 10:27, Kyle Maksimovich sat for a tripping penalty, however Brandon Hawkins took a hooking call just eighteen seconds later to force some more 4-on-4 play.

Both of those penalties expired before Indy's Matus Spodniak took a high sticking call at 14:48 but it was killed off.

At 18:16, Riley Sawchuk scored to put Toledo on the board and tie the game 1-1 but just eleven seconds later, Brandon Schultz responded with a goal of his own and gave Indy the lead back. Bryan Lemos claimed the lone assist on that goal.

Indy led Toledo in shots at the end of the second period, 21 to 14.

3RD PERIOD

At 1:56 in the third, Ross MacDougall and Mitchell Lewandowski took offsetting slashing penalties; however they were both killed off.

Just passed the halfway point in the period, Sawchuk scored his second goal of the game to tie it again at 2-2.

At 10:58, Centazzo scored to give Toledo their first lead of the game and just 23 seconds later, they extended their lead to 4-2 with a goal by Alexandre Doucet.

At 12;04, Sam Craggs and Cam Hillis took offsetting minor penalties for boarding and roughing respectively.

The Fuel pulled Driscoll from the net and it paid off at 17:11 when Jon Martin assisted Josh Maniscalco with the Fuel's third goal of the game to make it 4-3.

After many blocks to the empty net, Toledo finally collected their fifth goal with 23 seconds left by Matt Anderson to make it 5-3 with the Fuel's net empty. Despite outshooting the Walleye in Toledo, the Fuel fell 5-3.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, January 19, 2024 for the Fuel's 10th Anniversary Celebration.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.