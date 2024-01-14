Quinn Preston Returns to Wichita

Wichita Thunder forward Quinn Preston

(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Quinn Preston.

Preston, 26, returns to North America after beginning the season with the EIHL's Belfast Giants. In 26 games, the Trenton, Michigan native has registered 22 points (12g, 10a).

Last year, Preston finished in a tie for third on the Thunder with 61 points (23g, 38a) in 62 games. The former Ohio State product finished tied for sixth in the rookie scoring race.

He turned pro in 2021-22 with the Toledo Walleye in late March and finished with seven points (2g, 7a) in eight games.

During his time at Ohio State, Preston appeared in 127 career games for the Buckeyes, tallying 72 points (33g, 39a). He was named to the NCAA Lowes Senior Class All-Americans 2nd Team during his senior campaign. In 2018-19, Preston helped Ohio State to a Big 10 Regular Season title.

Preston is no stranger to the Sunflower state, having played one season (2015-16) in the North American Hockey League for the Topeka Roadrunners. He recorded 34 points (17g, 17a) in 59 games. Preston finished his junior career in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

In 2017-18, he was named as an alternate captain. He went on to rack up 55 points (24g, 31a) in 58 games and had six points (4g, 2a) in five playoff games. He was named to the USHL Third All-Star Team that season.

The Thunder closes a three-in-three this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Utah.

