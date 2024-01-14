Thunder Closes Weekend Today vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder forward Peter Bates (left) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a three-in-three today at 4:05 p.m. with its final meeting of the season against the Utah Grizzlies.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the year between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 13-30-3 against Utah and 10-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies. Today is also the only time that Utah comes to INTRUST Bank Arena.

Both teams are coming off of wins last night. The Thunder earned a 6-4 victory against the Cyclones. The Grizzlies claimed a 4-2 win on the road at Allen. Utah's victory was just its third away from the Maverik Center this season.

Today's winner will be alone in sixth place in the Mountain Division. Utah is currently in sixth place with 28 points. Wichita sits in seventh place with 27 points.

Peter Bates scored a pair of goals last night, including the eventual game-winner in the third. He has points in five of his last six games and three points in his last two outings. The St. Norbert College product is second in the league in points (44) and third in goals (20). Bates was selected to the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic last week. He also netted his first shorthanded tally of the season last night.

Michal Stinil recorded a pair of goals last night to snap a five-game scoring drought. It was his fourth multi-goal contest of the season. He also tallied an assist, giving him his third three-point game of the year. Stinil has 31 points (13g, 18a) in 30 games this season.

Jamie Rome tied the game in the first period with his first goal as a pro. The rookie forward from Western Michigan has two points (1g, 1a) in seven games since joining the Thunder.

Jay Dickman scored last night in the second period, giving him 15 goals on the season. The veteran forward has 31 points (15g, 16a) in 35 games this year. He has goals in two of his last four outings.

Brayden Watts collected a pair of helpers last night. He has three points in his last three games. Watts has 27 points (6g, 21a) in 25 games this season.

One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita improved to fourth at home, going 16-for-64 (25%) and third overall at 26% (32-for-123).

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fifth with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher and Kelly Bent are tied for second with six major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fifth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (24%)...Wichita is 5-5-3 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-2-2 when leading after two...

GRIZZLIES NOTES - Mick Messner is tied for second with three shorthanded goals...Dante Giannuzzi is second with 11 losses...Cole Gallant is tied for 16th in rookie scoring with 26 points and tied for first among rookies with two shorthanded assists...

