Growlers Downed 6-2 by Thunder

January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers lost 6-2 to the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Patrick Grasso took just 67 seconds to get the Thunder on the board for an early 1-0 lead.

Isaac Johnson got the Growlers level six minutes later before Travis Broughman put Adirondack back on the top 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Adirondack rang off four unanswered in the second period to make it a 6-1 Thunder advantage after 40 minutes.

Cory Dennis got one back for the Growlers in the 3rd but the Thunder would hold on for a 6-2 win.

Quick Hits

Isaac Johnson has three goals in two games.

Terry Ryan made his Growlers debut.

Newfoundland head to Norfolk following the all-star break.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - P. Grasso

2. ADK - S. Harper

3. ADK - T. Broughman

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.