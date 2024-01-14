Growlers Sign Terry Ryan

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers have announced today that Mount Pearl native Terry Ryan has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club on Sunday.

Ryan, 47, last played with the St. John's Senior Caps during the 2021-22 season and is a former St. John's Maple Leaf and an 8th overall selection by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft.

With experience in numerous professional leagues and a decorated resume across the Newfoundland senior hockey circuit, Ryan remains the province's highest ever NHL draft pick.

As per Hockey Canada, players who play in a professional game after January 10 are ineligible for the remainder of the season in junior and senior leagues across the country.

Newfoundland are in action this afternoon as they close out their series against the Adirondack Thunder at Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

