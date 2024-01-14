ECHL Transactions - January 14

January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 14, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Pat O'Keefe, D

Utah:

Zane Schartz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Joshua Messick, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Trevor Zins, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F recalled by Texas

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Iowa:

Add Will Calverley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Jacksonville:

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Terry Ryan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Weiss, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Delete David Farrance, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Victor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Kamerin Nault, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson

Add Anthony Collins, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Maxime Trepanier, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)

Tulsa:

Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Mayhew, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Evan Vierling, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Worcester:

Add Blade Jenkins, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on reserve

