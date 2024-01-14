ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 14, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Pat O'Keefe, D
Utah:
Zane Schartz, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Joshua Messick, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Trevor Zins, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Keaton Mastrodonato, F recalled by Texas
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Iowa:
Add Will Calverley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Jacksonville:
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Terry Ryan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Weiss, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Delete David Farrance, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Victor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Kamerin Nault, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson
Add Anthony Collins, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Grant Gabriele, D returned from loan to Hartford
Add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Maxime Trepanier, F suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)
Tulsa:
Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Mayhew, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Evan Vierling, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Worcester:
Add Blade Jenkins, F returned from loan to Hartford
Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Zsombor Garat, D placed on reserve
