Stingrays Fall to Icemen at Home

January 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 2-1 decision against the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon. Josh Wilkins scored the lone Stingray goal, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Jacksonville opened the afternoon's scoring at 13:04 into the first period, courtesy of Connor Russell. Russell's shot from the right point made it through traffic and past Gibson's blocker.

The Stingrays answered with a goal of their own just 37 seconds later. Wilkins buried the tying tally on a wrap-around shot and collected his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

The second period saw no goals scored, and the Stingrays trailed in shots 19-18.

With 9:23 remaining to play, Garret Cockerill broke the scoring drought to put the Icemen up 2-1. Cockerill's game-winning goal was a mirror image of Russell's first-period goal, with both shots coming from the right point.

The Stingrays are back in action against the Swamp Rabbits for Pride Night this Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

