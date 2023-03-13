Thunder Sign Goaltender Vinnie Purpura

March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Vinnie Purpura to a standard player contract.

Purpura, 24, finished his third season at Long Island University (NCAA D1) where he played in 26 games and had a 3.40 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Prior to Long Island University, Purpura spent two years at Boston University (NCAA D1). In 53 total NCAA games, the Lemont, Illinois native had a 3.38 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

The 6-foot-6, 194-pound netminder played in the United States Hockey League for the Omaha Lancers and Youngstown Phantoms before his collegiate career.

The Thunder return home Friday, March 24 and Saturday March 25 against the Worcester Railers for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.