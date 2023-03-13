Stingrays Weekly Report: March 13, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week in fourth in the South Division and are five points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for first. South Carolina has a four-game set this week, taking on the Jacksonville Icemen and Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the road before returning home to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 33-19-4-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

WEDNESDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the opening stanza on Anthony Del Gaizo's 12th goal of the season. Florida evened the score on a power play goal at the end of the second period and netted the game-winning tally with 2:35 left in regulation. Clay Stevenson made 37 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 2

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

The Stingrays burst out of the gates with a pair of goals 26 seconds apart from Kevin O'Neil and Ryan Scarfo to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. South Carolina added three more markers from Anthony Del Gaizo, Lawton Courtnall, and Bear Hughes for a 5-0 advantage with one period left. Florida attempted to come back, netting two goals before Tyler Wall slammed the door for the win with 33 saves.

SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

Florida got on the board five a half minutes into the contest and added a pair of goals midway through the middle stanza for a 3-0 lead at the end of two frames. Anthony Del Gaizo scored his third goal in the past three games a minute and a half into the third period to bring the Stingrays within two for a 3-1 defeat.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 15: at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 p.m. (VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena)

Friday, March 17: at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Enmarket Arena)

Saturday, March 18: vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, March 19: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 20 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 31 - Bear Hughes, Josh Wilkins

Points: 51 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-16 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 100 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 157 - Justin Florek

Wins: 18 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.52 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.917 - Clay Stevenson

POWER PLAY RELIANCE

South Carolina still retains the league's best power play, converting 25.3% of their man advantage opportunities. The Stingrays average nearly three and a half goals overall and are the most reliant team in the ECHL. A league-high 31.7% of their goals come on the man advantage compared to the league average of 23.9%. In order to make a deep run into the playoffs, South Carolina needs to find a way to beat teams at even strength.

GOODBYE FLORIDA

The Stingrays wrap up their season in the state of Florida this Wednesday as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen. South Carolina is a combined 2-7-1 on the road against Jacksonville, the Florida Everblades, and the Orlando Solar Bears. Wednesday's contest will be the fourth straight game in Florida and the fourth of five games on the current road trip that concludes Friday in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits.

DEL GAIZO KEEPS ROLLING

Anthony Del Gaizo recorded a trio of goals last weekend, extending his point streak to seven straight games. Dating back to Saturday, February 25th, the rookie out of Basking Ridge, NJ has scored five goals and added six assists for 11 points and is putting together a great season. Del Gaizo is currently third on the Stingrays with 39 total points on 14 goals and 25 assists. He has also appeared in the most games for South Carolina this year, suiting up for 55 contests along with fellow rookie Bear Hughes.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

