ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Greenville's Nachbaur suspended

Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #804, Greenville at Savannah, on March 12.

Nachbaur is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 11th fighting major of the season.

Nachbaur will miss Greenville's game at Atlanta on March 14.

Kansas City's Ulett fined, suspended

Kansas City's Loren Ulett has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #806, Kansas City at Utah, on March 12.

Ulett was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 4:26 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ulett will miss Kansas City's games vs. Wichita (March 17) and at Wichita (March 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.