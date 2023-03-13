Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 13

The Oilers travel to Rapid City to face the sixth-place Rush for a three-in-three at The Monument

OVERALL RECORD: 19-29-7-1

LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Dante Sheriff has 14 points (2G, 12A) in his last 11 games

. Karl Boudrias snapped a three-game pointless streak on March 11 (1A)

. Blake McLaughlin has three goals in his last four games

. Ethan Stewart scored a career-high fifth goal on March 10

. Alex Gilmour has four points (1G, 3A) in his last six games

. Tyler Poulsen recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season on March 10 (1G, 1A)

. Michael Farren scored in back-to-back games after returning from injured reserve (March 5, March 10)

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods

(12- 0-2-0)

. The Oilers are .500 (14-14-3-1) at home this season

. The Oilers are 4-4-2-1 on Sundays

. Tulsa has 10 power-play goals in its last 10 games, with at least one power-play goal in nine of the 10 games.

. The Oilers are 4-3-3-1 when producing between 40-49 shots

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 10- BOK Center - Cincinnati Cyclones

- Cincinnati Won the game 6-4

- The Oilers scored the first two goals

- Cyclones out shot the Oilers 34-25

- Tulsa went 1/5 on the power play and Cincinnati went 1/4

- Six Cyclones recorded multi-point games

- Tyler Poulsen and Jackson Leef both had multi-point games

Saturday , March 11 - BOK Center - Cincinnati Cyclones

- Cincinnati won 4-1

- Cincinnati went 2/9 on the power play, Tulsa went 1/8

- Tulsa out shot Cincinnati 39-23

- Blake McLaughlin scored the lone Oilers goal

. Mark Sinclair halted 38 of 39 chances

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, March 17 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.

Friday, March 18 at at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 19at Rapid City - The Monument - 5:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 41 - Eddie Matsushima, Tyler Poulsen

GOALS: 25- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 26- Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak

PIMS: 78 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 9 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 157 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 3.48- Riley Morris

SAVE %: .872 - Daniel Mannella

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 38/221 (17.2%)

Last Week - 2/13 (15.4%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -190/247 (76.9%)

Last Week - 10/13 (76.9%)

