Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 13
March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers travel to Rapid City to face the sixth-place Rush for a three-in-three at The Monument
OVERALL RECORD: 19-29-7-1
LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Dante Sheriff has 14 points (2G, 12A) in his last 11 games
. Karl Boudrias snapped a three-game pointless streak on March 11 (1A)
. Blake McLaughlin has three goals in his last four games
. Ethan Stewart scored a career-high fifth goal on March 10
. Alex Gilmour has four points (1G, 3A) in his last six games
. Tyler Poulsen recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season on March 10 (1G, 1A)
. Michael Farren scored in back-to-back games after returning from injured reserve (March 5, March 10)
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period
. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods
(12- 0-2-0)
. The Oilers are .500 (14-14-3-1) at home this season
. The Oilers are 4-4-2-1 on Sundays
. Tulsa has 10 power-play goals in its last 10 games, with at least one power-play goal in nine of the 10 games.
. The Oilers are 4-3-3-1 when producing between 40-49 shots
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 10- BOK Center - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati Won the game 6-4
- The Oilers scored the first two goals
- Cyclones out shot the Oilers 34-25
- Tulsa went 1/5 on the power play and Cincinnati went 1/4
- Six Cyclones recorded multi-point games
- Tyler Poulsen and Jackson Leef both had multi-point games
Saturday , March 11 - BOK Center - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati won 4-1
- Cincinnati went 2/9 on the power play, Tulsa went 1/8
- Tulsa out shot Cincinnati 39-23
- Blake McLaughlin scored the lone Oilers goal
. Mark Sinclair halted 38 of 39 chances
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, March 17 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.
Friday, March 18 at at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 19at Rapid City - The Monument - 5:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 41 - Eddie Matsushima, Tyler Poulsen
GOALS: 25- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 26- Tyler Poulsen
PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak
PIMS: 78 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 9 - Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima
SHOTS: 157 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 5 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 3.48- Riley Morris
SAVE %: .872 - Daniel Mannella
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 38/221 (17.2%)
Last Week - 2/13 (15.4%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -190/247 (76.9%)
Last Week - 10/13 (76.9%)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 13 - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Austin Rook - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Vinnie Purpura - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Recall Forward Logan Lambdin from Wolves - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Arizona State Forward Chris Grando - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Take Four out of Six Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Earns a 3 Game Sweep at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 13, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: 39th Annual Green Ice Kicks off Trio in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.