K-Wings Recall Forward Logan Lambdin from Wolves

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that forward Logan Lambdin has been recalled from loan to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Lambdin, 27, is a Wyandotte, MI native and skated in 37 games for Chicago this season, scoring four goals with nine assists and eight penalty minutes. With the K-Wings, Lambdin has scored two goals and added four assists with five penalty minutes thru 10 games this season.

The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played for Kalamazoo.

The K-Wings head back home to face the Fort Wayne Komets (29-21-4-2) on 'Green Ice' Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The game is already standing room only, so get your tickets.

