K-Wings Recall Forward Logan Lambdin from Wolves
March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that forward Logan Lambdin has been recalled from loan to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
Lambdin, 27, is a Wyandotte, MI native and skated in 37 games for Chicago this season, scoring four goals with nine assists and eight penalty minutes. With the K-Wings, Lambdin has scored two goals and added four assists with five penalty minutes thru 10 games this season.
The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played for Kalamazoo.
The K-Wings head back home to face the Fort Wayne Komets (29-21-4-2) on 'Green Ice' Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The game is already standing room only, so get your tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 13 - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Austin Rook - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Vinnie Purpura - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Recall Forward Logan Lambdin from Wolves - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Arizona State Forward Chris Grando - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Take Four out of Six Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Earns a 3 Game Sweep at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 13, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: 39th Annual Green Ice Kicks off Trio in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.