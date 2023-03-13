Icemen Agree to Terms with Arizona State Forward Chris Grando
March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Chris Grando.
Grando, 24, joins the Icemen after wrapping his senior season at Arizona State University where he posted 11 points 5g, 6a) in 37 games played this season. The 5-10, 172-pound forward played three seasons at Arizona State and two seasons at Boston College recording 64 points (26g, 38a) in five collegiate seasons from 2017-2023.
Prior to starting his collegiate career, the Islip, New York resident played two seasons in juniors with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) totaling 54 career points (22g, 32a).
--
The Icemen are back in action for three home games this weekend, on Wednesday Friday and Saturday. This Wednesday the Icemen play host to the South Carolina Stingrays. Fans can enjoy $3 beer and wine specials at Wednesday's game. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com
Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV.
