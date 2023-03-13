Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the twenty-first week of the season. The Railers swept the weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder and Maine Mariners, beating Adirondack 4-2 on Friday and Maine 4-3 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 10 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-2 W

Worcester had a 3-1 lead in the third period and Adirondack coach Pete MacArthur pulled goaltender Brody Claeys with 3:26 to play. It was a good move. Thunder forward Xavier Parent scored at 17:47, his 20th of the season, and Adirondack hit a post a little while later. Things weren't settled until Anthony Repaci slid one slowly into the vacant net at 19:09. It was Repaci's second goal of the game. Bobby Butler and Max Johnson had the others for Worcester with Johnson setting up Butler for his. Johnson, a rookie who began the season with Wheeling, has been a welcome addition to the Railers' lineup and coach Jordan Smotherman has been happy with the newcomer's play.

Sunday, March 12 vs. Maine Mariners | 4-3 W

Ordoobadi put Worcester up at 9:12 with his fourth goal of the season, first for the Railers. Josh Victor got the assist. It was his first Railers point in nine games with the team. Victor rapped a shot on DiPietro from the left circle and Ordoobadi popped the rebound over the goalie's glove from in close. The goal was Ordoobadi's first for Worcester this season but second overall. He had one during his stint here last year and it was also against the Mariners. Marc-Olivier Duquette scored less than a minute later to blunt any Railers momentum. He snapped a 30-footer from the middle through Henrick Tikkanen and it was 1-1 just 47 seconds later. Repaci scored at 15:31 as he deflected Jared Brandt's slap shot past DiPietro but once again Worcester gave up a late goal. Chase Zieky beat Tikkanen with a one-timer from the left side at 19:34. Maine got a bounce at 5:09 of the second period and Zieky took advantage to make it 3-2. Tikkanen stopped the Mariners the rest of the way and Beaudoin outscored them, 2-0, to create the final outcome.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 17 at Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 18 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, March 19 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brent Beaudoin notched his first multi-goal game of his career in Sunday's 4-3 win over Maine. He previously had 31 one-goal games.

Beaudoin leads the Railers in multi-point games at eleven.

Anthony Repaci scored three goals on the weekend, and leads the team in that category with 20.

Myles McGurty's assist on Repaci's goal on Sunday was his first point in 11 games.

Chris Ordoobadi scored his first goal with the Railers this season on Sunday, and his second as a Railer in his career.

Josh Victor recorded his first point as a Railer off an assist from Ordoobadi's goal on Sunday.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 30-26-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 30-26-3-0 (63 pts).

Worcester is 25/28 on the penalty kill in their last eleven games.

The Railers still have eight games remaining against the fifth-place Adirondack Thunder this season.

Worcester is 26-18-3-0 against the North division this season.

