Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears split a two-game home set, losing Friday night to Atlanta, but soaring back with an overtime victory over first-place Jacksonville Sunday. Orlando hits the road this week for three games against the best of the west, Idaho Steelheads.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 15 at Idaho Steelheads at 9:10 p.m.

Friday. March 17 at Idaho Steelheads at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at Idaho Steelheads at 9:10 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 29-24-6-1 (.542)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 49 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 27 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 38 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 136 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis, Dmitry Semykin - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 10 vs Atlanta: 4-6 L

Behind two Bode Wilde goals and three Atlanta goals in a matter of 3:13 seconds in the second period, the Solar Bears had their two-game win-streak snapped by the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night. The Solar Bears were led by captain Ross Olsson and Grant Mismash who each recorded three points. Orlando finished the game 3-for-4 on the power play.

Sunday, March 12 vs Jacksonville: 4-3 W OT

The Solar Bears were able to quickly put Friday night's disappointment behind with a 4-3 overtime victory of first-pace Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Rookie defenseman Max Balinson extended his points streak to four games with the opening goal. Max Cajkovic supplied the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Solar Bears to victory. With an assist in the third period, forward Tristin Langan picked up his 200th professional point. Rookie Nathan Burke earned second star of the game, recording his first multi-point game of his career.

BITES:

Tristin Langan scored his 200th professional point Sunday afternoon, assisting on Brayden Guy's game-tying goal. Langan now has 196 points in his career with the Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears and Iceman played their sixth overtime game of the season Sunday, the most of any two teams head-to-head in the ECHL this season.

Grant Mismash recorded a career-high, three points (1G-2A) Friday in a 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

The Solar Bears have earned at least one point in nine of 10 games decided by one-goal this season (5-1-3-1).

Max Balinson has a four-game point scoring streak (3G-4A).

Rookie Nathan Burke notched his first multi-point game of his career on Sunday with two assists in the win over Jacksonville.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 24 GP, 5-13-6, .907%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 46 GP, 20-20-5, .913%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 66 GP, 12g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 47 GP, 2g-8a

