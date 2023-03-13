ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brody Claeys, G
Indy:
Carson Rose, F
Norfolk:
Andrew Kormos, G
Savannah:
Jeremy Masella, D
Wheeling:
Bailey Brkin, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Austin Rook, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Vinnie Purpura, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson
Delete Brendan Mark, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Matt Brayfield, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Grando, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve
Delete James McEwan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lemay, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Koopman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
