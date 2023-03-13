ECHL Transactions - March 13

March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brody Claeys, G

Indy:

Carson Rose, F

Norfolk:

Andrew Kormos, G

Savannah:

Jeremy Masella, D

Wheeling:

Bailey Brkin, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Austin Rook, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Vinnie Purpura, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Tucson

Delete Brendan Mark, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Matt Brayfield, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Grando, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Vorva, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve

Delete James McEwan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lemay, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Koopman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Hausinger, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

