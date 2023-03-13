Thunder Sign Defenseman Austin Rook

March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Austin Rook to a standard player contract.

Rook, 26, just finished his final season at Long Island University (NCAA D1) where he recorded six points in 33 games. Prior to transferring to Long Island University, the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native played three seasons at Skidmore College (NCAA D3) and served as the team's captain in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman totaled 21 goals and 41 assists for 62 points in 71 games.

The Thunder return home Friday, March 24 and Saturday March 25 against the Worcester Railers for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.